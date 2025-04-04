Madrid face Champions League suspension scare for key player ahead of Arsenal clash

Spanish outlet MARCA reports that Real Madrid are increasingly concerned about a possible suspension for defender Antonio Rüdiger ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal.

The German international is among four Real Madrid players under UEFA investigation for alleged "indiscipline" during the celebrations following their dramatic penalty shootout victory over Atlético Madrid in the round of 16.

While teammates Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Dani Ceballos are expected to receive fines and suspended one-match bans, there are fears that Rüdiger could face stricter sanctions.

The centre-back, who scored the decisive penalty after Carlo Ancelotti substituted young forward Endrick for mental readiness concerns, was seen making an aggressive gesture toward the crowd—described by MARCA as "provocative" and "potentially threatening."

A ban for Rudiger would potentially be even more detrimental to Real Madrid.

Injury concerns compound Madrid's preparations

Real Madrid’s defensive worries extend beyond potential suspensions.

Thibaut Courtois remains sidelined with a muscular injury sustained on international duty and is unlikely to feature against Valencia this weekend, though hopes remain for his return against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal continue to recover from their respective injuries.

With the first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, 9 April, followed by the return fixture at the Bernabéu on 17 April, Real Madrid must navigate both disciplinary and fitness challenges as they pursue a record-extending 16th Champions League title.