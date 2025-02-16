Horse rider confirmed dead after fatal crash involving 5 horses

Racing has been left in mourning following the tragic death of jockey Michael O'Sullivan, just 24 years old, after a fatal fall at Thurles Racecourse in Ireland on February 6.

O'Sullivan, who had enjoyed a successful career, was riding 6-5 favourite Wee Charlie in a 2m handicap chase when the incident occurred at the final fence, involving five horses in total.

According to reports by UK news portal the Sun, O'Sullivan was immediately airlifted to Cork University Hospital, where he was treated in intensive care.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he tragically passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning, just five days before his 25th birthday. Fortunately, the other four jockeys involved in the incident were unhurt, and the horses involved were also reported to be in good health.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) expressed their deep condolences to O'Sullivan's family, friends, and colleagues, describing his passing as a tremendous loss to the racing community.

The statement read:

On behalf of the O'Sullivan family, it is with profound sadness that the IHRB confirms the passing of Michael O'Sullivan.

Chief Medical Officer of the IHRB, Dr. Jennifer Pugh, praised O'Sullivan for his dedication and kind nature, remembering him as someone who inspired many.

She said:

Michael’s success and his humility will have inspired many, and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.

Family request for privacy

His family, in a statement, expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support, asking for privacy during this difficult time.

O'Sullivan had become one of the rising stars of the jumps racing world, achieving his breakthrough win in 2024 when he claimed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle aboard Barry Connell's Marine Nationale.