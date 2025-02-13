After five years of legal proceedings, an Accra High Court has dismissed all charges against former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, in connection with the Number 12 exposé.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Marie-Louise Simmonds, was based on the prosecution’s failure to present its key witness, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in court. Despite listing five potential witnesses, the state was unable to provide substantial evidence to proceed with the case, leading to Nyantakyi’s discharge.

Earlier in the trial, the Court of Appeal ruled that Anas must testify in open court without his trademark mask, reinforcing the accused’s constitutional right to a fair trial.

The three-member panel, comprising Justices Anthony Oppong, Ackaah Boafo, and Aboagye Tandoh, emphasised that in criminal cases, an accused person has the right to see and challenge their accuser. This ruling overruled the argument that Anas needed anonymity for his safety.

Nyantakyi’s legal troubles began after the Number 12 exposé, an undercover investigation into corruption in African football. The footage, released in 2018, allegedly showed him accepting money from an undercover journalist posing as a businessman.

In the video, he was seen discussing business deals and claiming he could use his political connections to facilitate opportunities. He was also accused of receiving bribes to influence player selections for the national football team.