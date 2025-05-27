One child trapped under car that drove into crowd at Liverpool victory parade (Video)

A day of celebration quickly turned into chaos on Monday evening when a car drove into a crowd during Liverpool Football Club’s Premier League victory parade in the city centre.

The shocking incident left 27 people injured, including four children.

The crash happened near the end of the celebrations, which had brought hundreds of thousands of fans to the streets to watch the open-top bus tour honouring Liverpool’s 20th league title. Red flags, flares, and cheering had filled the air until a grey minivan suddenly sped through the crowd.

An eyewitness Harry Rashid told PA Media what happened, sharing that:

It was extremely fast. We just heard the pop, pop, pop of people being knocked off the bonnet. I saw people unconscious. It was horrendous.

According to Merseyside Police, a 53-year-old white British man was arrested at the scene. Officers confirmed it was an “isolated incident” and said it was not being treated as terrorism. No other suspects are being sought.

Footage from social media and Reuters shows the vehicle ploughing into parade-goers dressed in red. Some in the crowd tried to stop the car, smashing its windows as the driver reversed and sped off.

The van eventually came to a stop, and angry fans surrounded it. Some were seen kicking and punching it before emergency services intervened.

Scores injured, child trapped beneath vehicle

Four people, including a child, were trapped under the vehicle and had to be rescued by fire crews. David Kitchin of North West Ambulance Service (NWSA) said two people, one child and one adult, were seriously injured. Twenty more were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Emergency services responded quickly, setting up a tent and cordoning off the area. The local hospital urged people not to call the switchboard, promising to contact next of kin directly.

Merseyside Police said a full investigation is underway, urging the public not to spread speculation or videos online. Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims added:

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media.

The incident has drawn national attention. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

The scenes in Liverpool are appalling. My thoughts are with all those injured.

City council leader Liam Robinson said the event had “cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day.”