PSG survive Aston Villa comeback scare to reach Champions League semi-finals

Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals with a dramatic 5-4 aggregate victory over Aston Villa, despite suffering a 3-2 defeat in a pulsating second leg at Villa Park.

The visitors picked up right where they left off in the first leg, as Achraf Hakimi broke the deadlock with a composed finish.

The Moroccan full-back doubled PSG’s advantage just 16 minutes later, capitalising on a swift counter-attack to seemingly put the tie beyond doubt.

However, Villa roared back into contention before halftime, with Youri Tielemans pulling one back via a deflected effort in the 34th minute.

The hosts then turned the game on its head after the break; captain John McGinn unleashed a stunning long-range strike that caught Gianluigi Donnarumma off guard, levelling the score on the night.

The comeback was complete just two minutes later when Ezri Konsa slotted home after a dazzling run and assist from Marcus Rashford, putting Villa within one goal of overturning the aggregate deficit.

Unai Emery’s side threw everything forward in search of a historic comeback, forcing Donnarumma into a series of crucial saves.

Konsa came agonisingly close to connecting with another dangerous cross, while Ian Maatsen’s late volley was heroically blocked.

Despite Villa’s relentless pressure, PSG held firm to book their place in the semi-finals, where they will meet either Arsenal or Real Madrid.

The French champions will need to improve defensively, but their resilience ensured they survived a stern test in Birmingham.