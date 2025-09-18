Rose Yeboah becomes first Ghanaian to qualify for World Athletics Championships high jump final

Ghana’s Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah has written her name into the country’s sporting history books after qualifying for the women’s high jump final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

The 23-year-old made the breakthrough during Thursday's qualification round, where she cleared an impressive 1.92 metres to secure her place among the top 12 athletes advancing to the final.

Yeboah’s jump placed her ninth overall, guaranteeing her a spot in the highly anticipated medal showdown on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Her performance not only stands as a personal milestone but also signals Ghana’s growing presence in world athletics.

Clearing 1.92 metres in such a high-pressure environment is a testament to her technical ability and mental strength, positioning her as a serious contender against the world’s best.

Rose Yeboah reacts to historic feat

Speaking after her qualification, Yeboah shared her emotions with visible relief and pride.

I needed this. After the Olympic Games, I went through a lot, but I’m happy I could make the final. I’m so happy

Her words underline the resilience that has carried her through tough times, including setbacks that could have derailed her career.

Instead, she has channelled those experiences into fuel for her progression, demonstrating the determination required to succeed at the highest level of sport.

The final promises to be a tense and competitive contest, but Yeboah’s qualification alone is already a landmark moment for Ghana.

She becomes the first athlete from the nation to ever make a World Championships high jump final.

All eyes will now be on Rose Yeboah as she carries Ghana’s hopes onto the world stage in Sunday’s historic final.