‘He sleeps without a fan’ - Former Asante Kotoko star appeals for financial support

The struggles of former Asante Kotoko winger Francis Coffie have come to light after a video surfaced online showing the difficult conditions in which he currently lives.

Once celebrated for his pace and skill in the Ghana Premier League, Coffie is now battling financial hardship and is calling on the public for support.

The footage, shared by ex-footballer Joseph Tagoe, popularly known as Bobby Short, paints a bleak picture of Coffie’s living space. His small, dimly lit room is overcrowded with personal belongings, while a single bed leaves little room to move.

ADVERTISEMENT

With no fan to provide relief, the heat becomes unbearable, and faulty wiring worsens his situation. On rainy days, the conditions become even more distressing.

Francis Coffie

In the video, Bobby Short narrated:

ADVERTISEMENT

This is where he stays, and it’s not good. The room is too small, and the arrangement of his bed and clothes is not right. I want to appeal to everyone to come together and support him, maybe help renovate his place.

Francis Coffie and Bobby Short

ADVERTISEMENT

Coffie’s story has touched many, as he was once a promising talent in Ghanaian football.

Francis Coffie's struggles after football

He played for Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold before moving abroad to Sudan, where he featured for Al Merreikh and helped them win the Sudan Premier League title in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coffie also helped the Sudanese side to reach the semi-final stage of the CAF Champions League.

Now back in Ghana, the former winger’s circumstances serve as a reminder of the uncertain future many footballers face after hanging up their boots.

His plea for assistance is not just about personal survival, but also a call for attention to the welfare of ex-players who gave their all on the pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters and well-wishers are being urged to step forward to help restore dignity and comfort to Coffie’s life.

Watch video of Francis Coffie's situation