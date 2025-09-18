Manchester City vs Napoli – Champions League preview: H2H, key stats, predictions

All eyes will be on Kevin De Bruyne as he makes an emotional return to the Etihad Stadium, this time in Napoli colours, when the Italian champions take on Manchester City in a mouthwatering UEFA Champions League opener.

Manchester City head into this tie buoyed by their emphatic 3-0 victory over rivals Manchester United at the weekend, a result that eased concerns after a shaky start to the season.

Having lifted the trophy in 2022/23, Pep Guardiola’s men were disappointingly dumped out in the knockout phase play-offs last term, losing five of their last seven games in Europe.

Guardiola will be eager to make a statement in his 17th UCL campaign, though his personal record against Antonio Conte (W3, L4) offers Napoli a glimmer of hope.

Conte’s side have already made waves this season, kicking off their Serie A defence with three straight wins, including a commanding 3-1 away triumph over Fiorentina.

New signings De Bruyne and Rasmus Hojlund both found the net in that game, underlining their impact after high-profile moves from Manchester clubs.

Napoli missed out on European football altogether last season, but with Conte’s tactical nous, he’s guiding a fifth different club in the UCL, they arrive with ambition.

Head-to-Head record

The two sides are familiar foes, having met four times previously in the group stage, with City edging the record (W2, D1, L1). Napoli, however, have never tasted victory on English soil in European competition (D3, L9), a psychological hurdle they must overcome.

Stats to know

Three of City’s four games this season saw goals between the 30th and 40th minute.

Six of their last seven UCL matches featured goals for both teams.

Napoli are winless in their last four Thursday away fixtures (D3, L1).

Each of Napoli’s last five UCL matches produced an even number of goals.

Players to watch

Phil Foden continues to be a reliable spark for City, scoring the opener in the Manchester derby, just as he did with all three of his UCL strikes last season inside 20 minutes.

For Napoli, De Bruyne is the obvious danger man, returning to his old home with six direct goal contributions in five recent outings.

Prediction

