Jose Mourinho returns to Benfica after 25 years on two-year deal

Jose Mourinho is heading back to familiar ground after agreeing a two-year contract to become the new head coach of Benfica.

The 62-year-old, dismissed by Fenerbahce just last month, has wasted little time in returning to management, taking over at the Portuguese giants where he had a short stint nearly 25 years ago.

Mourinho’s departure came just days after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Benfica in the second leg of their play-off tie, having been held to a goalless draw in the first leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mourinho replaces Bruno Lage, who was sacked following Benfica’s shock Champions League defeat at home to Qarabag on Tuesday.

The timing of the appointment adds an intriguing twist as Mourinho’s new side will soon face Chelsea, one of his most successful former clubs, in a Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge on September 30, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran coach, known for his decorated spells in England, Spain, and Italy, has already won league titles in four different countries.

'The Special One'

ADVERTISEMENT

His acheivements includes two Champions League triumphs; with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010, alongside three Premier League titles at Chelsea, a Europa League and League Cup double at Manchester United, and a Conference League crown with Roma in 2022.

Although his year-long spell in Turkey ended abruptly after disputes with Fenerbahce’s board over transfer dealings, Mourinho now returns to the club where he first stepped into senior management back in 2000.

Jose Mourinho [AFP via Getty Image]

ADVERTISEMENT