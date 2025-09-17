Top 10 highest-paid national team coaches in 2025

International football is no longer just about pride and patriotism, now it’s also a big-money game.

With the World Cup around the corner, national federations are investing heavily in experienced tacticians, and the salaries of the top coaches reflect that ambition. According to figures from Transfermarkt, here are the 10 highest-paid national team managers in 2025.

Full list of top 10 highest-paid international managers

10. Fernando Batista – €2.6m/year (Venezuela)

Fernando Batista

Batista has given Venezuela new belief, guiding them to back-to-back wins in World Cup qualifiers. His salary even surpasses that of Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni.

9. Ronald Koeman – €3m/year (Netherlands)

Ronald Koeman

Back for a second spell, Koeman is determined to take the Dutch side to the World Cup, aiming to restore their reputation after recent disappointments.

8. Ricardo Gareca – €3.3m/year (Chile)

Ricardo Gareca

Gareca, once a hero in Peru, has struggled to replicate that success in Chile. With just four wins in 16 games, his hefty salary comes under increasing scrutiny.

7. Marcelo Bielsa – €3.5m/year (Uruguay)

Marcelo Bielsa

The charismatic Argentine led Uruguay to third place at the 2024 Copa America. Now his focus is firmly on 2026 qualification.

6. Didier Deschamps – €3.8m/year (France)

Didier Deschamps

In charge since 2012, Deschamps has delivered a World Cup and Nations League title. His deal runs until 2026, and he has announced that he will bow out after the next World Cup.

5. Roberto Martinez – €4m/year (Portugal)

Roberto Martinez

Since leaving Belgium, Martinez has flourished with Portugal, winning 21 of 30 games and the Nations League in 2024. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s era ending, he is preparing the next generation.

4. Julian Nagelsmann – €4.9m/year (Germany)

Julian Nagelsmann

At 37, Nagelsmann is the youngest on the list. Appointed in 2023, he is tasked with revitalising Germany after years of underachievement.

3. Mauricio Pochettino – €5.3m/year (USA)

Mauricio Pochettino

The former Chelsea boss is leading the USMNT project. Despite a shaky start, he insists America can compete for the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

2. Thomas Tuchel – €5.9m/year (England)

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel comes in second place. His pedigree in knockout competitions could be the key to ending the Three Lions’ long wait for a trophy.

1. Carlo Ancelotti – €9.5m/year (Brazil)

Carlo Ancelotti