Top 10 highest-paid managers in world football (Latest Ranking)

The global football stage is not only dominated by elite players but also by the managers who guide them.

From Europe to the Middle East, clubs are investing heavily in their tacticians, with salaries reaching staggering figures.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid managers in world football today, as provided by GiveMeSport.

List of top 10 highest paid coaches (All salaries are per annum)

10. Unai Emery – Aston Villa (£8.3m)

ADVERTISEMENT

Unai Emery

Since arriving at Villa Park, Emery has transformed the club from relegation fighters to European contenders. His success earned him a lucrative five-year contract worth over £8m annually.

9. Carlo Ancelotti – Brazil (£8.4m)

Carlo Ancelotti

After winning multiple trophies with Real Madrid, Ancelotti accepted the Brazil job. While his basic salary is modest compared to others, he stands to earn significant bonuses if he delivers World Cup glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Matthias Jaissle – Al-Ahli (£9.6m)

Matthias Jaissle

The German coach swapped Salzburg for Saudi Arabia in 2023. In his debut season, he guided Al-Ahli to third place, securing Champions League qualification and a hefty pay packet.

7. Luis Enrique – Paris Saint-Germain (£9.6m)

ADVERTISEMENT

Luis Enrique

The former Barcelona boss led PSG to a historic treble, including their first Champions League title. His salary matches Jaissle’s, though more bonuses could follow given his success in Paris.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan responds to reports of accusing Osimhen of faking injury

6. Jorge Jesus – Al-Nassr (£10.4m)

Jorge Jesus

ADVERTISEMENT

Tasked with leading Cristiano Ronaldo’s side, the Portuguese veteran earns over £10m per year. With his vast experience, Al-Nassr hope Jesus can deliver long-awaited silverware.

5. David Moyes – Everton (£12.5m)

David Moyes

Returning to Goodison Park, Moyes steered Everton away from relegation and back to stability. His £12.5m salary reflects both his experience and the club’s faith in his leadership.

4. Mikel Arteta – Arsenal (£15.6m)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikel Arteta

Arteta has revitalised Arsenal, making them consistent Premier League title challengers. His new deal sees him pocket £15.6m, including bonuses for silverware.

3. Pep Guardiola – Manchester City (£20.7m

Pep Guardiola

ADVERTISEMENT

Widely regarded as the best manager in the world, Guardiola earns over £20m at City. With multiple league titles and a treble to his name, his paycheck mirrors his dominance.

2. Simone Inzaghi – Al-Hilal (£21.8m)

Simone Inzaghi

After guiding Inter Milan to domestic and losing the Champions League final to PSG, Inzaghi joined Al-Hilal for a staggering £21.8m annual salary, becoming the highest-paid manager in the Middle East.

MUST READ: How Nigeria can still qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup despite draw with South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Diego Simeone – Atletico Madrid (£25.9m)

Diego Simeone