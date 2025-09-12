Match preview: Hearts of Oak vs Hohoe United – Ghana Premier League opener

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season kicks off with a captivating contest on Friday, September 12, as Accra Hearts of Oak host newcomers Hohoe United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The spotlight will be firmly on both sides, with the Phobians eyeing a strong title challenge and the visitors making their historic debut in Ghana’s top flight.

For Hearts of Oak, this fixture represents more than just three points. The capital giants ended last season in fourth place, showing glimpses of the consistency required to fight for honours.

Robust Phobians

Hearts of Oak

Their defensive record was particularly impressive, conceding only 18 goals across 34 matches, making them one of the stingiest backlines in the division.

Yet, their inability to start seasons strongly remains a concern, as they have not won an opening league fixture in their last four attempts.

Head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will be eager to flip that script under the bright Friday night lights.

The Phobians have also been busy in the transfer market, adding depth and quality to an already competitive squad.

The headline signing, striker Prince Kwabena Owusu from Gold Stars FC, is expected to sharpen their attack, while other new arrivals promise to offer balance across midfield and defence.

Pre-season results, including a solid run in the GHALCA Top Four, suggest that Hearts are well-prepared and hungry to make a statement in their league opener.

United on the road

Hohoe United

On the other hand, Hohoe United step into uncharted territory with immense pride and ambition. Their promotion from the Access Bank Division One League was secured in dominant fashion, collecting 72 points and finishing well clear of rivals.

A key feature of their campaign was their resilience on the road, which saw them secure the second-best away record in the division, something they will hope to replicate against the heavyweights of the Premier League.

United’s summer recruitment has been strategic, with experienced campaigners like Ebenezer Amega, Kwaku Musah, and Michael Yeboah brought in to stabilise the squad.

These players are expected to play crucial roles as the club adjusts to the pace and intensity of top-tier football.

Debut clash

This match marks the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides, and the stakes could not be higher.

