President Mahama, Stonebwoy to light up 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season opener

President John Dramani Mahama and music icon Stonebwoy will headline the grand opening of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 12, 2025.

The highly anticipated launch will kick off at 5:00 PM, with President Mahama serving as the Special Guest of Honour.

He will perform the ceremonial kick-off to usher in the new season before the opening match between Accra Hearts of Oak and debutants Hohoe United later in the evening.

Adding to the excitement, multiple award-winning reggae-dancehall star Stonebwoy will thrill fans with a live performance, setting the perfect tone for an action-packed campaign of Ghanaian football.

Before that, the Black Starlets will play a curtain-raiser game against Auroras FC at 4:00 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Ghana Football Association confirmed the event, posting:

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season is officially launching! Join us at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 12, 2025, at 5 PM. We'll be joined by His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama, with a live performance by the Torcher, Stonebwoy. Get ready for an exciting season of Ghanaian football.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Messi behind with another record

Hearts to battle Hohoe United

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the festivities conclude, Hearts of Oak will lock horns with Hohoe United at 7:00 PM, in what promises to be a thrilling curtain-raiser.

The Phobians will look to start their season on a high note, while the newcomers will be keen to make a statement in their debut Premier League outing.

MUST READ: How Nigeria can still qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup despite draw with South Africa

The remainder of the opening round will feature two matches on Saturday and six more on Sunday, as clubs across the country kick off their campaigns in Ghana’s top-flight football league.