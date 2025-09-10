How Nigeria can still qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup despite draw with South Africa

Nigeria’s hopes of securing a direct ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup remain alive, even after being held to a 1-1 draw by South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles went behind in the 25th minute when William Troost-Ekong diverted Mohau Nkota’s cross into his own net. However, they showed resilience and equalised on the stroke of half-time through Calvin Bassey, who capitalised on Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s cutback.

In the second half, Nigeria pushed for a winner through substitute Tolu Arokodare, while South Africa threatened with Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s long-range effort. Despite chances at both ends, neither side could find a decisive goal, and the match ended in a stalemate.

The result leaves Nigeria in third place in Group C with 11 points from eight matches. They are level with Rwanda but behind both South Africa and Benin in the standings.

South Africa remain top with 17 points, while Benin sit second on 14 points. Lesotho have six points, and Zimbabwe are bottom with four.

Here is the current Group C table:

Nigeria still have two crucial fixtures to play in October against Lesotho and Benin. Victories in both matches could keep their qualification hopes alive, especially if South Africa slip in their remaining games against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

How Nigeria can secure qualification

There is also an unresolved issue that could affect the standings. Reports suggest South Africa may face sanctions for allegedly fielding an ineligible player earlier in the qualifiers, and a potential points deduction could significantly alter the group outcome.

Only the group winner is guaranteed a place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, second-placed teams across all groups still have a chance to qualify through the intercontinental play-offs, which gives Nigeria another route to the tournament.

Despite recent setbacks, the Super Eagles remain within touching distance of qualification, and their destiny could hinge on their ability to secure maximum points in the final two matches.