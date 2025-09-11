Cristiano Ronaldo named ‘greatest player of all time’ over Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been crowned the greatest player of all time in his homeland, Portugal, after receiving a special honour at the Liga Portugal Awards ceremony.

The recognition, given by the country’s football governing body, gives fans of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner bragging rights over eternal rival Lionel Messi in the greatest of all time (GOAT) debate.

Ronaldo, who accepted the award through a video message shared on Liga Portugal’s official Instagram account, expressed his gratitude to teammates, coaches, and fans who have supported him throughout his extraordinary career.

Ronaldo said:

It is a great honour to win something for my country. This recognition belongs not just to me, but to all the people who have been part of my journey. Thank you all.

The 40-year-old forward has enjoyed a glittering career spanning more than two decades, lifting league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, and becoming a record-breaking goalscorer at every club he has represented.

He has also been a talisman for Portugal, leading the national team to European Championship glory in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League title in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo chases 1,000 goals

Beyond his silverware, Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of excellence has kept him at the centre of football’s greatest-ever debate alongside Messi, Pelé, and Maradona.

With over 940 career goals to his name, the Al-Nassr star is now edging closer to the unprecedented milestone of 1,000 goals, a record that would further cement his legacy.

As Portugal’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer, Ronaldo continues to play a crucial role for both club and country.

