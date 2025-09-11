Chelsea in 'trouble' as FA investigates 74 rule breaches

Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association (FA) with 74 alleged breaches of rules connected to payments made to agents, intermediaries, and third parties between 2009 and 2022.

Most of the alleged breaches are believed to have taken place during the 2010-11 to 2015-16 seasons, when Roman Abramovich was still the club’s owner. The FA has given Chelsea until 19 September to formally respond to the charges.

The range of possible punishments available to the FA includes fines, a transfer ban, or even a points deduction. However, Chelsea’s cooperation during investigations will be taken into account, which may affect the severity of any sanction.

Chelsea’s current owners, led by American investor Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, issued a statement explaining that they became aware of possible irregularities during the due diligence process before their 2022 takeover.

In response to the charges, the club released a statement today which read:

Immediately upon the completion of the purchase, the club self-reported these matters to all relevant regulators, including the FA. The club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency throughout, providing full access to files and historical data.

This is not the first time the club has faced punishment over financial issues. In July 2023, UEFA fined Chelsea £8.6m for breaching Financial Fair Play rules by submitting incomplete financial information between 2012 and 2019.

Alleged financial irregularities at Chelsea

Those breaches were also reported by the new owners after taking over from Abramovich.

According to a BBC Sport report from October 2023, transfers involving Samuel Eto’o and Willian, who both joined Chelsea from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, were part of the Premier League’s wider investigation into possible financial irregularities at Stamford Bridge.

The outcome of the FA’s latest case could have serious implications for Chelsea’s future in domestic and European competitions.