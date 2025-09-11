Tension at Barcelona as two top players clash

Barcelona are dealing with internal friction after reports surfaced of a falling-out between midfielders Gavi and Fermín López.

The two long-time friends, both La Masia graduates, allegedly had two training ground incidents this summer that have strained their relationship.

The first took place during the Asian tour, when Gavi challenged Fermín heavily during a warm-up drill in South Korea. Fermín was helped to his feet and appeared shaken.

A few days later in Barcelona, the tension reportedly flared again during another training session. This time both players exchanged harsh words. Teammates had to step in to calm things down, per reports from Football-España and Diario AS.

Gavi Martín

The matter caught the attention of head coach Hansi Flick, who is said to have spoken separately with each player in an effort to diffuse the situation and restore harmony.

Fermín López on relationship with Gavi

Fermín López has publicly denied that the relationship has broken down. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, he said:

Gavi has been my friend since I was 12. We have shared a lot. People always speculate, this isn’t going to change, but he is still my friend. We have a good relationship, as always and I have nothing more to say about it.

Fermin Lopez

Despite the reports, RAC1 and Football-España report that the issue is being managed internally and does not appear to have escalated beyond the training ground.

The speculation surfaced at a time when Fermín López has been attracting transfer speculation, including interest from Chelsea. However, he remains committed to Barcelona and keen to focus on his performances under Flick this season.

Hansi Flick

