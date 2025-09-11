President Mahama questions why government-built Stadiums cost more than private projects

President John Dramani Mahama has raised concerns over the huge disparity in costs between government-funded stadium projects and those built by private companies.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, the President reiterated his administration’s plan to provide modern sports facilities in regions that currently lack stadiums.

He pointed to the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa, built by mining giant GoldFields, as an example of how quality infrastructure can be delivered at a relatively modest cost. Mahama noted:

We promised to build stadia in all the new regions and those that don’t have modern ones. The Ministry of Sports and Recreation is already working on designs and costing. Upper East has been captured to receive a new sports stadium.

President Mahama shocked by disparity

Mahama explained that he was struck by how affordable the TnA Stadium project was compared to state-funded facilities. He quizzed:

GoldFields built a standard stadium in Tarkwa for about $13 million. When government builds, it costs hundreds of millions. Those of you who have seen the Tarkwa stadium know it is of a very high standard and takes about 10,000 people. So, if GoldFields can do it for $13 million, why can’t government do the same?

Since its inauguration in 2024, the 10,000-capacity TnA Stadium has been praised as one of the best football venues in Ghana and now serves as the home ground of Medeama Sporting Club.

Mahama’s remarks highlight public concerns about cost inflation in government projects and could intensify scrutiny of upcoming stadium contracts.

