GH ballers abroad: How Ghanaian stars fared after September international break

After the first international break of the 2025/26 season saw Ghana pick up four points from a possible six against Chad and Mali to maintain their lead in Group I in the World Cup qualifiers, Ghana stars abroad continued to grab headlines over the weekend.

Across Europe and other parts of the world, several Ghana internationals were on the scoresheet, helping their sides secure victories, while others saw their team succumb to painful defeats.

In this week's "GH Ballers Abroad," Pulse Ghana presents the top five best-performing Ghanaian stars after the international break.

These are the top five of the lot who scored for their respective clubs.

5. Augustine Boakye

Augustine Boakye

In the French Ligue 2, Augustine Boakye scored the equaliser in the 52nd minute, before his side, St. Etienne, came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Clermont.

The hosts had opened the scores just two minutes before recess, and Boakye’s second-half strike levelled the scores before Lucas Stassin scored the winner in the 62nd minute.

4. Christopher Bonsu-Baah

Christopher Bonsu-Baah

Christopher Bonsu-Baah tasted only 14 minutes of action on national duty, but immediately found the back of the net in his return to club football. The 20-year-old forward opened the score in Al Qadisiya’s 2-2 draw with Al Hilal in the Saudi Professional League.

3. Prince Amoako Junior

Teenage sensation Prince Amoako Junior was recently named among the best Under-20 players outside Europe’s top five leagues and wasted no time proving why he deserves such accolades.

The 18-year-old netted the winner as Nordsjælland defeated Midtjylland 1-0 and was named Man of the Match.

2. Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew, after impressive outings for the national team, finally opened his club account this season with a goal as Leicester City were held to a 2-2 draw by Oxford United.

1. Antoine Semenyo

Despite struggling in national team colours, Antoine Semenyo continued his superb start to the season in the Premier League.

He increased his tally to three goals and two assists in four league games when he scored and set up another one in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Brighton at the Vitality Stadium.