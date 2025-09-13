Ballon d'Or 2025: Top 5 contenders by power ranking points revealed days to event

The countdown is on for the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, set for Monday, September 22, at Paris’ Théâtre du Châtelet.

This year’s edition promises one of the most competitive races in history, with data-driven power rankings highlighting the top five contenders.

With few days to the football’s biggest awards event, the winner remains unknown albeit many sports fans and pundits predict the golden ball will remain in the French capital.

Here, Pulse Sports presents the top five players based on power ranking points as provided by Zonal Sports.

1. Ousmane Dembélé (PSG) – 135.50 points

ADVERTISEMENT

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembélé stands at the summit after a sensational campaign that powered Paris Saint-Germain to an historic treble. Once labelled “injury-prone,” the French winger silenced critics with 21 league goals, a Coupe de France triumph, and most crucially PSG’s first ever UEFA Champions League title.

He contributed two assists in the 5–0 final win over Inter Milan, ending the season with 14 UCL goal involvements. His efficiency, with a goal every 73 minutes in Ligue 1, was unmatched across Europe. If confirmed, Dembélé will be the first Frenchman this century to lift the Ballon d’Or.

READ ALSO: How Nigeria can still qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup despite draw with South Africa

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) – 120.97 points

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamine Yamal

At just 18, Lamine Yamal has taken the football world by storm. The La Masia graduate played a central role in Barcelona’s domestic treble, registering 9 goals and 13 assists in La Liga while dazzling on the European stage.

His solo strike against Inter in the Champions League semi-final announced him as a generational talent. Yamal completed the most dribbles in Europe this season and broke records as the youngest player to score in a UCL semi-final.

Many believe he could become the first teenage Ballon d’Or winner.

3. Raphinha (Barcelona) – 113.20 points

ADVERTISEMENT

Raphinha

Brazilian winger Raphinha has been just as influential in Barcelona’s dominance. He scored 18 goals and provided 9 assists in La Liga, while topping both the goals and assists charts in the Champions League with 21 total contributions, which is a feat never before achieved.

His decisive displays in El Clásico and the Champions League knockout rounds underline his credentials, keeping him firmly in the race for the Golden Ball.

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan responds to reports of accusing Osimhen of faking injury

4. Vitinha (PSG) – 109.59 points

ADVERTISEMENT

Vitinha

PSG’s midfield metronome Vitinha has been hailed as one of the best in Europe. With a passing accuracy above 95% in the Champions League and commanding performances against Aston Villa and Arsenal, he was key to PSG’s treble.

His six goals and two assists may look modest, but his tactical influence has been immense. However, Dembélé’s dominance may overshadow his chances.

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 104.36 points

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Salah

Liverpool’s talisman Mohamed Salah enjoyed another record-breaking Premier League season, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists as the Reds clinched the title.

His all-round numbers matched Lionel Messi-like levels, but a quiet Champions League campaign limited his impact. Still, his consistency at 31 keeps him in the Ballon d’Or top five.

With the stage set in Paris, fans await to see if Dembélé’s fairytale comeback ends with football’s most prestigious individual prize or if rising stars like Yamal and Raphinha can pull off a shock.