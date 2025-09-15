Ghanaian teenager Caleb Yirenkyi named best Young Player of the Month in Denmark

Caleb Yirenkyi’s rise in Denmark has been rewarded after the 19-year-old Ghanaian midfielder was crowned the Danish Superliga Young Player of the Month.

The FC Nordsjaelland starlet has quickly made himself one of the standout performers in the league, despite being in only his first full season at the senior level.

Yirenkyi’s impact has been immediate. With one goal and two assists in the opening matches, he has become central to Nordsjaelland’s strong start.

Coaches and analysts in Denmark have hailed his maturity, describing him as a player who reads the game with the calmness of a veteran.

His recognition as Young Player of the Month reflects not just individual brilliance, but also his growing importance in a team built around youthful energy and ambition.

For Ghana, his success abroad is particularly encouraging. With the Black Stars always on the lookout for emerging talent, Yirenkyi’s performances have already positioned him as one to watch for future international duty.

Caleb Yirenkyi stars for Black Stars

During the September international break, he started Ghana’s two World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

Yirenkyi played as a right-back as the Black Stars grabbed four points from a possible six with a draw away in Chad before securing a 1-0 win over Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The award comes as a significant confidence boost for the teenager, who has shown he can handle the demands of professional football at the highest level in Denmark.

With plenty of the season still to play, Yirenkyi’s challenge will be to keep his form steady and build on this early success.

More recognition for Caleb Yirenkyi

Recently, he was part of a few young Ghanaian footballers who earned global recognition after being ranked among the world’s best-performing U-20 players by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory.

Yirenkyi and Prince Amoako Junior both cracked the top five in their respective positions of players under the age of 20 outside the top five European leagues.

The teenage duo, who both play for Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, were singled out for their outstanding contributions early in the season.

