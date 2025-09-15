I’m suffering more than the fans - Defiant Ruben Amorim insists after derby defeat

Ruben Amorim declared that he is “suffering more than the fans” as pressure mounted following Manchester United’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City, a result that deepened the crisis surrounding his tenure.

United’s nightmare start to the Premier League campaign has left them with just four points from four matches, which is their worst start in 33 years.

Amorim has slumped to the lowest win percentage of any Red Devils boss since the Second World War. Since his appointment last November, the club have picked up the fewest points of any ever-present Premier League side, averaging just one per game with a minus 13 goal difference.

Despite the crushing defeat, the Portuguese coach refused to abandon his football philosophy and accepted that his future is out of his hands. He admitted:

The performance was not good. In the important moments, they were better than us. I see the record, I understand the frustration, and I accept the critics and the decisions that come with that.

Stubborn Amorim reluctant to change system

Asked what message he had for angry supporters, Amorim said:

I will do everything, always thinking of the club. Until I’m here, I’ll give my best. The rest is not my decision. I’m suffering more [than the fans].

His rigid 3-4-2-1 system has been heavily criticised, but Amorim stood firm. The former Sporting CP coach declared:

When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you change the man. I don’t believe the system is the problem. I’ll play my way until I want to change it. I know results dictate the narrative. I don’t lie to myself. I see the record, and I accept any decision.

The Red Devils host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 20, 2025, and Amorim will hope turn to things around before he gets dismissed.