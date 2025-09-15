Terence Crawford is way better than Mayweather – Canelo Alvarez admits after defeat

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has stirred debate in the boxing world after declaring that Terence Crawford is a superior fighter to Floyd Mayweather Jnr.

The Mexican legend made the bold claim in the aftermath of his defeat to Crawford at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The highly anticipated showdown saw Canelo, a former undisputed super middleweight champion, lose by unanimous decision as Crawford produced a brilliant display.

What made the victory even more remarkable was the fact that Crawford, nearly 38 years old, had moved up three weight divisions to challenge Canelo.

He not only handled the pressure but also captured all four belts at super middleweight, cementing his place among the sport’s greats.

Terence Crawford fights Saul Canelo Alvarez

Reflecting on the bout, Canelo was gracious in defeat, admitting he could not crack Crawford’s unique style. He admitted:

He [Terence Crawford] deserves all the credit. I tried my best tonight, I just couldn’t figure out his style… he has everything.

Canelo Alvarez places Crawford above Mayweather

When pressed further, he went as far as to say Crawford surpassed Mayweather, the man who handed him his first professional loss back in 2013. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Canelo said:

I tried my best. I think Crawford is way better than Mayweather.

The comments carry weight given Canelo’s storied career. In 68 professional fights, the 35-year-old has suffered only three defeats; against Mayweather, Crawford, and Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight clash.

For Canelo to place Crawford above Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive boxers of all time, underscores just how highly he rates the American’s skillset.