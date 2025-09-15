Kotoko boss Karim Zito targets money zone in CAF Confederation Cup

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has vowed to guide the club to success in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup, as the Porcupine Warriors prepare to embark on another continental campaign.

The Kumasi-based side booked their spot in Africa’s second-tier competition after clinching last season’s FA Cup with a narrow 2-1 win over Golden Kick FC in the final.

Their journey begins with a preliminary round tie against Nigeria’s Kwara United, with the first leg scheduled for September 21, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Zito, who once lifted the Confederation Cup during his playing days, admitted that repeating the feat as a coach would be a dream come true.

In an interviw on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, he urged fans to remain united behind the team as they face the difficult task ahead. Zito said:

ADVERTISEMENT

Going into Africa is not easy, so I am pleading with the fans to stay united and support the team. I played and won Africa, so I will be happy to win this tournament, but it must start with the fans coming together. The target is to get into the money zone, but we must first win the game against Kwara United.

Abdul Karim Zito

Kotoko to battle Kwara United

The tie will be decided over two legs, with the first fixture in Accra on September 21, 2025, and the return leg set for September 28, 2025. Progression to the next round would see Kotoko face a daunting test against Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Athletic Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Kotoko, the Confederation Cup presents both a challenge and an opportunity to reclaim their place among Africa’s elite.

And for Zito, it is not just about chasing silverware, but about cementing his legacy by matching his past achievements on the pitch with success from the dugout.

The Porcupine Warriors opened their 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign with a historic 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea.