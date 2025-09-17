Who won the men’s 100m at the World Championships? All champions listed (1983–2025)

For more than four decades, the men’s 100 metres at the World Championships has provided athletics fans with unforgettable moments, legendary champions, and record-breaking performances.

From Carl Lewis blazing the trail at the inaugural championships in 1983 to Oblique Seville’s stunning triumph in 2025, the blue-riband sprint has remained the sport’s ultimate test of speed and composure.

The event has produced icons like Usain Bolt, Maurice Greene, Justin Gatlin and Noah Lyles, while also delivering historic underdog stories such as Kim Collins’ shock victory in 2003.

Each final has been a showcase of raw pace, technical perfection, and mental strength under the brightest lights.

The last 20 world champions tell the story of shifting dominance between the United States and Jamaica, with both nations producing a dynasty of sprint kings.

Pulse Sports presents a complete look at the last 20 winners, how they captured gold, and the times that wrote their names into history.

The Last 20 Men’s 100m World Champions (1983-2025)

2025 – Oblique Seville (Jamaica)

Seville stunned the field in Tokyo to win the 100m world title in 9.77 seconds. He outran countryman Kishane Thompson (9.82s) and Noah Lyles (9.89s) to take Jamaica back to the top in this classic sprint event.

2023 – Noah Lyles (USA)

Noah Lyles celebrates his gold medal win in the men's 100-meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Noah Lyles claimed the 2023 title in Budapest. His winning time was 9.83 seconds, leading a strong field.

2022 – Fred Kerley (USA)

Kerley grabbed gold in 2022 with a time of 9.86 seconds at Eugene, Oregon.

2019 – Christian Coleman (USA)

Christian Coleman won at Doha in 2019 with a blistering 9.76 seconds, defending his status among the world’s fastest.

2017 – Justin Gatlin (USA)

Gatlin emerged victorious in London 2017, finishing in 9.92 seconds.

2015 – Usain Bolt (Jamaica)

Usain Bolt

At the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, Bolt won in 9.79s. It was one of his many dominant displays in global sprinting.

2013 – Usain Bolt (Jamaica)

Two years earlier, Bolt won in Moscow 2013 with a time of 9.77 seconds.

2011 – Yohan Blake (Jamaica)

Yohan Blake

Blake took gold at the Daegu championships in 2011, running 9.92 seconds.

2009 – Usain Bolt (Jamaica)

Bolt’s legendary world record came at the World Championships in Berlin, where he ran 9.58 seconds, setting the championship record that still stands.

2007 – Tyson Gay (USA)

Tyson Gay

In Osaka 2007, Gay won gold with 9.85 seconds.

2005 – Justin Gatlin (USA)

Gatlin won in Helsinki 2005, finishing in 9.88 seconds.

2003 – Kim Collins (St. Kitts and Nevis)

Collins claimed world gold in 2003 with 10.07 seconds in Paris-Saint Denis.

2001 – Maurice Greene (USA)

Greene ran 9.82 seconds to win in Edmonton 2001.

1999 – Maurice Greene (USA)

In Seville 1999, Greene won with 9.80 seconds.

1997 – Maurice Greene (USA)

Greene’s win in Athens in 1997 came with a time of 9.86 seconds.

1995 – Donovan Bailey (Canada)

Bailey ran 9.97 seconds to take gold in Gothenburg 1995.

1993 – Linford Christie (Great Britain)

Christie won in Gothenburg 1993 with a time of 9.87 seconds.

1991 – Carl Lewis (USA)

In Tokyo 1991, Lewis claimed the title with 9.86 seconds, matching existing record standards.

1987 – Carl Lewis (USA)

Lewis previously won in Rome 1987 with 9.93 seconds (equalled world record at the time).

1983 – Carl Lewis (USA)

The inaugural champion in 1983 was Carl Lewis, who won in Helsinki in 10.07 seconds.