Jose Mourinho sacked by Fenerbahce after Champions League failure

Fenerbahce have officially parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho following their failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Turkish club confirmed the news in a statement on Friday morning, bringing an end to the Portuguese coach’s tenure after just over a year in charge.

The statement read:

Our Professional Football First Team's technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us. We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career.

Mourinho’s departure comes just days after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Benfica in the second leg of their play-off tie, having been held to a goalless draw in the first leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result saw Fenerbahce drop into the Europa League instead of reaching Europe’s top competition, a setback that ultimately cost him his job.

Jose Mourinho's time in Turkey

The 61-year-old joined Fenerbahce in June 2024 and oversaw 62 matches in all competitions, winning 37 and losing only 11. Despite a solid record, the Istanbul club fell short in the Turkish Super Lig last season, finishing 11 points behind bitter rivals Galatasaray.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season began with a mixed start, with a win and a draw in their opening two league matches. However, the early European exit placed additional pressure on the team and the manager, leading to Friday’s announcement.

Jose Mourinho [AFP via Getty Image]

Mourinho’s departure comes during a turbulent period for Turkish football, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also dismissed as Besiktas boss less than 12 hours earlier after his team’s Conference League elimination.

Fenerbahce will now begin the search for a new head coach as they look to challenge for the domestic title and make a strong run in the Europa League.

ADVERTISEMENT