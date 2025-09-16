Ghanaian players to watch in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League season

The second edition of the new format UEFA Champions League (UCL) kicks off today after a four-month hiatus. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) etched their name in European football folklore, winning the maiden edition of the expanded competition.

They defeated Inter Milan by five unanswered goals to clinch their first-ever UCL trophy. And now, the excitement is building as Europe’s elite club competition takes center stage this week.

Beneath the brightest of lights this evening and for the next nine months, some Ghanaian stars will be in action among the best players in the world.

Over the years, Ghanaian footballers have won the competition, and this new campaign presents another opportunity for more Ghanaian stars to add their names to the historic list of UCL winners.

Pulse Sports presents a list of Ghanaian players who will be starring for their respective clubs this UCL campaign.

7 Ghanaian players to look out for this UCL season.

1. Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Starboy Mohammed Kudus was yearning for European football, and that partly influenced his decision to join Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs are back in the UCL since the 2022/23 campaign, with new manager Thomas Frank hoping to make a statement return.

For them to achieve that, Ghana international Kudus, who has already impressed this season, will be key for Spurs. The 25-year-old will be in action tonight when they host Villarreal.

2. Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

After helping Arsenal into the semifinal last season, Thomas Partey returns to London in this season’s opener when Villarreal take on Tottenham tonight.

Partey is set to feature in the clash, just hours before returning to court in London for a plea hearing on multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

3. Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana

This could be his redemption season after a dream move to Italian Serie A giants Atalanta. To announce his presence to Europe, Kamaldeen Sulemana must grab the headlines when he makes his UCL debut against the reigning Champions PSG on Wednesday night.

4. Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams’ Athletic Club return to the UCL after more than a decade. The 31-year-old will look to aid Bilbao in surpassing the group stages after exiting at this stage in their last appearance during the 2014/15 season.

However, they must first pass the Arsenal test at home on Tuesday night.

5. Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu

There have been numerous speculations about Mohammed Salisu’s time at Monaco, with many reports suggesting an exit in the summer transfer window. However, he remained at the club, and despite playing only one Ligue 1 game this season, Salisu could be crucial for Monaco’s UCL hopes.

Monaco take on Belgian giants Club Brugge on Thursday night.

6. Emmanuel Addai

Emmanuel Addai

Azerbaijan's Qarabag have dominated the domestic league, winning 11 titles in 12 years, but they face their toughest task yet when they play among Europe’s elite this season.

They return after eight years away. Could they be the dark horses this campaign? For them to write a fairytale story, Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Addai needs to come to the party of upsetting the big guns.

Having already found the back of the net this season, Addai is one of the key Ghanaian players to keep an eye on this UCL.

7. Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini

Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini

23-year-old Right to Dream Academy graduate, Mohammed Fuseini, must wait longer to make his UCL debut as an ankle injury rules him out of Belgium side Union Saint-Gilloise's (USG) opening match against PSV on Tuesday.

