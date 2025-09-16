Thomas Partey ‘mentally prepared’ to face Tottenham hours before next court hearing

Ghana international Thomas Partey is set to feature in Villarreal’s Tuesday night Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, just hours before returning to court in London for a plea hearing on multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

Manger Marcelino García Toral confirmed that the 32-year-old former Arsenal star is available for selection, stressing that Partey is “mentally and technically prepared” despite his looming legal battle.

During the pre-match press conference, Marcelino said:

I am totally convinced that he is mentally prepared and technically prepared to play tomorrow night. We are very happy Thomas is with us for his football capacity, his ability and his presence as a human. He is a great player with a lot of experience.

Partey will appear at the Old Bailey less than 24 hours after the Spurs game to face a plea hearing on five counts of rape against two women and one count of sexual assault against a third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Partey

The alleged offences date back to 2021 and 2022, during his time at Arsenal. He denies all the charges.

Partey's last court hearing

The Ghanaian midfielder was last in court on August 5, 2025, when he was granted conditional bail without entering a plea. Two days later, he signed for Villarreal after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was later scheduled to his second appearance in court on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, to answer to charges of rape levelled against him, but the case was adjourned. Two days later, he travelled with the Black Stars and was an unused substitute in their 1-1 draw to Chad.

When asked about the hostile reception Partey might face at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Marcelino urged focus on football. He noted:

We’re talking about a player who could be totally innocent. Tomorrow the important thing is football. This is where football was invented after all.

Marcelino García Toral at pre-match press conference

Although the coach declined to officially confirm his starting line-up, he admitted Partey would travel with the squad. Marcelino added:

ADVERTISEMENT

He is with the group, he is available and if nothing happens in terms of fitness, he will be with us.