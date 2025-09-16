Real Madrid v Marseille – Champions League preview: H2H, key stats, predictions

The UEFA Champions League returns with fireworks as record 15-time winners Real Madrid kick off their latest campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu, hosting former champions Marseille.

It’s a clash of tradition versus ambition, with both sides eager to make a statement in their opening Group Stage match.

Pulse Sports previews this clash between the Spanish Giants and French powerhouse.

Real Madrid’s form

Los Blancos come into this fixture on the back of a resilient 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad, achieved despite playing much of the game with ten men.

That grit could serve them well as they chase a record-extending 16th European crown. New boss Xabi Alonso has enjoyed a perfect start with four wins in four matches, building confidence after the Carlo Ancelotti era.

At home in Europe, Madrid remain formidable, winning six of their last eight Champions League outings at the Bernabéu.

Marseille’s challenge

Marseille travel to Spain buoyed by a 4-0 thumping of Lorient, giving them an extra day of rest compared to their hosts.

However, consistency has been an issue, they have alternated between narrow defeats away and emphatic wins at home in Ligue 1.

Their away record in the UCL makes worrying reading, just one win in their last 11 proper away fixtures. Roberto De Zerbi’s men must overcome both history and form, as the Italian coach has yet to register a victory in the competition.

Head-to-Head stats

Los Blancos have dominated this matchup, winning all four previous encounters with Marseille, scoring twice or more each time. At the Bernabéu, Madrid boast an unbeaten home record against French clubs in Europe (W11, D4).

Key numbers to note

Madrid’s last 11 UCL home games saw goals at both ends.

Marseille’s season has seen late drama, with goals after the 85th minute in every match.

Three of Marseille’s last four UCL ties ended 2-1.

Players to watch

Arda Guler is Madrid’s man in form, with three goal contributions in his last three games. For Marseille, Angel Gomes is a creative spark but comes into this match under a disciplinary cloud after two straight bookings.

Prediction

