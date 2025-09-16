Why Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record by only 1cm each time

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis has rewritten pole vaulting history yet again, but his approach to shattering records is as calculated as it is spectacular.

Earlier this month in Hungary, the Swedish-American soared over 6.29m, setting his 13th world record. Remarkably, each of his records since 2020 has been achieved in the same fashion, by raising the bar by just one centimetre.

He didn’t just stop there, on Monday, during the 2025 World Athletics Championship at the Japan National Stadium, he decided to take it up a centimetre higher.

The two-time Olympic champion clinched gold with a first-time clearance at 6.15m and then decided to break his own record. With the pole set at 6.30m, Duplantis soared high to break the world record for the 14th time.

For Duplantis, this strategy isn’t about limitation, it’s more about precision. In pole vault, where fractions of an inch decide between glory and failure, such incremental gains allow him to manage risk while still pushing the sport forward.

At only 25 years old, he has become the dominant force in his discipline, maintaining momentum with small but historic steps.

But there’s also a business dimension. Each official record earns Duplantis sizeable bonuses from sponsors and governing bodies.

World Athletics rewards $100,000 at major championships for a new world record, while Diamond League meets guarantee a minimum of $50,000. His kit sponsor, Puma, also provides additional financial incentives.

By advancing 1cm at a time, Duplantis maximises both his earnings and his visibility, ensuring the world takes notice every time he clears a new bar.

This careful progression has also given fans a sense of anticipation.

Since overtaking Renaud Lavillenie’s 6.16m mark in 2020, Duplantis has methodically extended the world record: 6.17m, 6.18m, then year after year creeping higher to 6.21m, 6.23m, 6.25m, 6.27m, until this year’s 6.30m.

Each attempt feels like a chapter in a longer story, building suspense while cementing his status as track and field’s ultimate showman.

What’s more, this consistency highlights his remarkable longevity. Unlike one-off record breakers, Duplantis is proving that dominance can be sustained, with each new height reinforcing his reputation as the greatest pole vaulter in history.

His journey from teenage prodigy, clearing 19 feet in high school, to global superstar is no longer just about records, but about reshaping how the sport is perceived.

In pole vaulting, millimetres matter. For Duplantis, centimetres have made him a legend and ensured every new record is worth celebrating, both for the sport and for his growing legacy.