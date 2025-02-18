Top 8 travel destinations sports stars spend their holidays – See where Ghana ranks

Footballers often don’t get much time off, but when they do, they make the most of it.

Here are the top destinations where they go to relax and recharge.

8. Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona is not only a top football destination because of its team, but it’s also a popular city for athletes to visit on holiday. It’s easy to access from anywhere in Europe, making it a great choice for short breaks.

Liverpool’s players have enjoyed team holidays here, while individual stars like Bruno Fernandes have explored the city’s attractions, including the famous Sagrada Familia. Barcelona also hosts major events, such as music concerts, which footballers often attend, making it a cultural hotspot for both relaxation and entertainment.

7. New York City, USA

New York City is another favourite for footballers during the off-season. Known for its fast-paced lifestyle and iconic skyline, it’s a place where athletes can unwind and take in the local culture.

A popular activity for football stars is attending NBA games, with many players spotted at New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets matches. Its status as a commercial hub also allows athletes to work with brands during their downtime while enjoying everything the city has to offer.

6. Accra, Ghana

Ghana has become the go-to destination in Africa for many footballers of Ghanaian descent in recent years. Established players such as Memphis Depay, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jeremie Frimpong, and Michail Antonio, who all have Ghanaian connections have touched down in the motherland to either visit famous destination, hang-out, chill during the Detty December period, or start a project.

5. Dubai, UAE

Dubai is a top destination for footballers thanks to its luxury and warm weather. The city is famous for its high-end hotels, beaches, and world-class facilities, including gyms and golf courses, making it a perfect spot for relaxation and staying in shape.

Celebrities and athletes are often treated like royalty here, and Dubai’s lavish lifestyle is something many footballers enjoy. Whether it’s lounging by the pool or engaging in sporting activities, Dubai offers a complete holiday experience.

4. Paris, France

Fashion and football converge at the Paris Fashion every week as sports star grace the red carpets and runways in stylish and luxurious outfits designed by some of the world’s most prominent fashion brands. Over the years, stars like David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Rafael Leao, NFL stars; Joe Burrow, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, have all made appearances at the Paris Fashion week in recent times.

3. Las Vegas, USA

Las Vegas is the ultimate place for footballers to let loose after a long season. With its famous casinos, pool parties, and endless entertainment, it’s a city that knows how to throw a party.

Jack Grealish and his friends celebrated Manchester City’s Premier League win here in 2022, and even Wrexham’s players had a memorable trip to ‘Sin City’. From world-class shows to sports events and fine dining, Las Vegas has something for every athlete looking to unwind.

2. Mykonos, Greece

The Greek Island of Mykonos has become increasingly popular among footballers, especially those from the Premier League. Players like Mohamed Salah have been seen relaxing in villas, while others enjoy the vibrant nightlife and delicious Mediterranean cuisine.

Mykonos is known for its beautiful beaches and lively atmosphere, making it a great place for both relaxation and fun. Its picturesque views and laid-back charm continue to attract football stars from all over.

1. Ibiza & Formentera, Spain

The Spanish islands of Ibiza and Formentera have long been popular holiday spots for footballers. Ibiza is known for its vibrant nightlife, attracting younger players who enjoy its world-famous clubs. Formentera, on the other hand, offers quieter beaches, making it perfect for families.