UEFA Europa League: Tottenham vs Man United - Preview, h2h, probable XI, prediction

The 2025 UEFA Europa League final presents a compelling all-English encounter as Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in Bilbao.

Both teams have endured challenging domestic campaigns, finishing 17th and 16th, respectively, in the Premier League.

However, this final offers a chance for redemption and a coveted spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

For Tottenham, a victory would end a 17-year trophy drought, with their last major silverware being the 2008 League Cup.

MUST READ: 5 reasons why Tottenham will win Europa League trophy over Man United

Manager Ange Postecoglou has guided Spurs through impressive performances in the knockout stages, notably against Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodø/Glimt.

A win could solidify his position and provide a platform for future success.

Manchester United, under the stewardship of Ruben Amorim, seek to add to their European accolades.

Despite domestic struggles, United remain unbeaten in the Europa League this season, showcasing resilience, particularly in their dramatic quarterfinal comeback against Lyon.

Securing the Europa League title would mark their third consecutive season with silverware.

Head-to-Head

Tottenham have won all three meetings against Manchester United this season:

Premier League: 3-0 (away), 1-0 (home)

EFL Cup: 4-3 (home)

This marks the first time Spurs have defeated United three times in a single season.

Manchester United have not experienced four defeats to a single opponent in one season since Everton in 1985-86.

The only previous European encounter between these clubs was in the 1963-64 Cup Winners' Cup, where United progressed 4-3 on aggregate.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur:

Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is fit and available for selection.

Lucas Bergvall remains sidelined due to injury.

Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski are doubtful and may not feature.

Manchester United:

Joshua Zirkzee is ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Lisandro Martínez and Amad Diallo are unavailable due to long-term injuries.

Bruno Fernandes remains pivotal, contributing 19 goals and 19 assists in 55 appearances this season.

Probable Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3):

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie,Bissouma, Sarr; Bentacur, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Manchester United (3-4-3):

Onana; Marguire, Lindelöf, Yoro; Dorgu, Ugarte, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Amad, Dorgu,Højlund,

Prediction

Tottenham enter the final with a psychological advantage, having secured three victories over Manchester United this season.

Their cohesive performances in Europe suggest a team capable of rising to the occasion. Manchester United, while unbeaten in the Europa League, have shown vulnerabilities, particularly in defence.