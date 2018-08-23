Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

An old Russian tank was leading a parade celebrating a World War II victory — and then this happened


Politics An old Russian tank was leading a parade celebrating a World War II victory — and then this happened

  • Published: , Refreshed:

An old Russian tank that had just led a military parade in western Russia on Thursday was being loaded onto a trailer when it embarrassingly barrel-rolled off the flatbed.

T-34 Russian play

T-34 Russian

(@Cynicarea)

  • An old Russian tank that had just led a military parade in western Russia on Thursday was being loaded onto a trailer when it embarrassingly barrel-rolled off the flatbed.
  • The T-34 tank driver was uninjured, and several videos of the T-34 flipping off the trailer have since been uploaded to social media.

An old Russian tank that had just led a military parade in western Russia on Thursday was being loaded onto a trailer when it embarrassingly barrel-rolled off the flatbed.

"At about 12:10 on August 23 a T-34 tank rolled off the platform and capsized while being loaded on a trailer," the Russian military told TASS, a Russian state-owned media outlet.

The tank driver was uninjured, TASS reported.

Several videos of the tank fail have since been uploaded to social media.

And here's another angle:

The military parade was celebrating the World War II Battle of Kursk, an important Soviet victory over Nazi Germany that ended 75 years ago on Thursday.

The parade appropriately included 75 military vehicles, including T-72B3 tanks and BMP-2 armored personnel carriers, TASS reported.

The incident comes less than a month after the Russian Navy had their own fail on Navy Day when a Serna-class landing craft collided with a bridge.

Top Articles

1 Politics Ghanaian politicians with the most interesting nicknamesbullet
2 Politics The Russian maker of the AK-47 just unveiled a golden robot...bullet
3 Politics Canada fires back at Saudi Arabia for preparing to behead a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

trump china
Politics The US and China slapped a bunch of tariffs on each other again, and their first talks in months went nowhere
Politics The day Kenya’s first president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta ordered the arrest of a sitting president so that he could entertain 'the Lion of Judah'
Stormy Daniels appears on "Saturday Night Live" with Alec Baldwin playing President Donald Trump on May 5, 2018.
Politics How the president and his defenders' explanations of the Stormy Daniels scandal have evolved over time
reality winner
Politics NSA contractor who leaked classified US report on Russian hacking has been sentenced to more than 5 years in prison