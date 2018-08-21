Dominic Raab dismisses 'scare story' Brexit no deal reports as 'very far from the truth'

news

UK and EU negotiators met in Brussels on Tuesday for the latest round of Brexit talks.

LONDON — The UK's Brexit Secretary has dismissed warnings that Britain may need to stockpile medicine under a no deal Brexit as "hair-raising scare stories," as Theresa May's government prepares to publish its plans to cope with the impact of leaving the European Union without a deal.

Responding to warnings from healthcare professionals and NHS chiefs that the UK could face medicine shortages if it crashes out of the EU in March next year, Raab said: "Some of these hair-raising scare stories are very far from the truth."

He said that the UK was still aiming to secure a deal but added that it was "responsible" for the UK to prepare for all possible outcomes.

"On the subject of no deal, our actions speak louder than words," he told a joint press conference in Brussels with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Tuesday afternoon.

Raab said he "looked forward" to explaining the context of his words when the government publishes a range of documents detailing its no deal preparations on Thursday.

The discussions between UK and EU counterparts come as both sides ramp up preparations for the possibility of failing to secure an exit deal.

The UK is set to leave the EU in March 2019, and a number of issues in talks such as the Northern Irish border remain unresolved, meaning the prospect of a no deal exit has become significantly more likely.

EU negotiators have cast doubt on the workability of May's latest set of exit proposals, labelled the Chequers deal.

While Raab says a deal is the most likely outcome, he has said preparing for all outcomes is the most responsible approach.