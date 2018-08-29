news

The United Kingdom says it is ready to help the Nigerian government fight corruption and lift about 87 million people out of poverty.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, stated this on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, as she visits President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock villa in Abuja, as part of her 3-day tour to African nations.

The British leader lamented the state of the country's economy which has the highest number of poor people in the world.

In her remarks, May canvassed for more economic ties with Nigeria following the exit of the UK from the European Union.

She pledged that the United Kingdom would assist Nigeria in the fight against terrorists as well as human trafficking.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari lauded the British government for its assistance to Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and pledged Nigeria’s readiness to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The Nigerian leader said Africa's populous nation is studying the developments about Brexit.

“I also thank you very much for the improvement in trade relationship between us since you assumed office.

“We are nervously watching developments about Brexit because we know that relationship has been on since 1938 and people are here looking at the opportunities in education, businesses, and so on.

“Let me assure you that we will take the necessary steps to improve on the trade relationship between our two countries,’’ he said

Nigeria, UK signs two agreements

During the visit, Nigeria and the United Kingdom signed two bilateral agreements on Defence and Security partnership, as well as Economic Development Forum.

The latest agreements between the two countries come as UK Prime Minister Theresa May visits President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock villa in Abuja, as part of her 3-day tour to African nations.

Details of the agreements

Under the new agreement, Britain is expected to provide logistics and training for the Nigerian military to tackle insurgency as both countries are also expected to consolidate and open new areas of cooperation to boost their trade relationship.

