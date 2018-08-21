Floyd Mayweather showed off 2 new diamond-covered watches on Instagram just 2 months after dropping $18 million on ‘The Billionaire’ watch

news

Floyd "Money" Mayweather has earned his nickname — he knows how to make it and he knows how to spend it.

Mayweather has shown off two shiny, diamond-encrusted custom watches on Instagram — one of which is an Audemars Piguet.

Mayweather is renowned for his extravagant purchases and recently took photos of his "Billionaire" watch, which cost $18 million.





Floyd Mayweather is widely known as the "Money" man because he knows how to make it, but judging from his latest Instagram photos he also knows how to spend it.

Mayweather finished his boxing career with a flawless record of 50 wins from 50 fights. He retired undefeated, as the king of the pay-per-view format, and with over a billion dollars in career earnings.

Mayweather's motto in the gym has always been "hard work, dedication," and it looks like he is just as dedicated to spending and shopping as the 41-year-old showed off two shiny, diamond-encrusted custom watches on his Instagram account.

The first is a diamond and gold watch, which also appears to double-up as a serpentine bracelet that wraps around his forearm.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:05pm PDT

The second watch, from luxury Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet, has also been customised with countless diamonds.

Mayweather invited his Instagram followers to guess how big the accompanying ring was. He said: "The timepiece is 41mm, so how many carats is the ring?"

King of the bling

Just two months ago Mayweather published photographs of an $18 million dollar watch, dubbed "The Billionare" by jeweller Jacob&Co, made of 18k white gold and finished with 260 carats of diamonds.

But that is not the only extravagant purchase Mayweather has made as he also has numerous private jets, a private chef, and reportedly has ambitions of buying an NBA team.

Though Mayweather is retired, he still has a number of income streams thanks to his strip club business, Girl Collection. He also has an emerging real estate empire and claimed he was working on One Vanderbilt— a skyscraper currently under construction in New York City.