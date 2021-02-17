Mr Ofori-Atta is expected to be away for, at least, two weeks for medical care as a result of complications he has suffered from treating COVID-19.

A letter from the chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to Mr Boahen, read: “Pending the absence of the president’s representative at the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, I am directed by H. E the President to request that you act as his representative in the Ministry.

“This directive is in accordance with section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, Act 845, (2021).”

“You are to take note of the provision of section 14 (5) which states that you; shall not take a decision involving a policy issue. Also, you are to act in accordance with letter no. SCR/DA555/01 dated 21 December 2020 which gives directives on financial commitments, recruitments among others”.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry says Mr Ofori-Atta is well and in good spirit.

Mr Ofori-Atta was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, 16 February 2021.

The leadership of Parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return.