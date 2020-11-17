Local health and labour authorities are being engaged and a full sanitisation process of the site will commence, AngloGold Ashanti said in a statement.

It said essential activities will continue for the duration of the voluntary suspension.

Operations at Cerro Vanguardia are expected to resume on 20 November 2020, however, movements to and from the site will be restricted to essential personnel only, until 30 November 2020.

The production impact of this precautionary stoppage is estimated to be 8,000oz.

The balance of AngloGold Ashanti’s mines continues to operate as normal, employing a suite of measures to mitigate the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the statement added.

It said the health and safety of employees and host communities remains a priority.

AngloGold Ashanti is “fully supportive of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and is committed to working with and supporting the Argentinian government, particularly in the Santa Cruz province, to combat the virus”, the miner noted.

AngloGold Ashanti noted that it is “continually monitoring the situation related to the COVID-19 outbreak and remains in close contact with authorities in each country, with our employees and with our key suppliers and other business partners, to help ensure business continuity and mitigate any interruptions that may occur”.

The Cerro Vanguardia Mine is a gold and silver mine located 150 km northwest of Puerto San Julián, in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. It is majority-owned and operated by AngloGold Ashanti, which holds a 92.5% interest in the mine. The remaining 7.5% are owned by Formicruz (Fomento Minero de Santa Cruz Sociedad del Estado), a company owned by the province of Santa Cruz.

In 2008, the mine contributed 3% to the company's annual production and employs in excess of 1,000 people. The Cerro Vanguardia mine consists of a number of small open pits.