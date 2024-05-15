Fuel prices in Ghana expected to reduce following global market trends - IES

Despite marginal increases in certain petroleum product prices during the initial pricing window of May 2024 in the local market, the IES noted that petrol was retailed at GH¢14.22 per litre, diesel at GH¢14.00 per litre, and LPG at GH¢15.05 per kilogramme. However, with the anticipated decrease in fuel prices, consumers can expect some respite, aligning with the downward trend observed in global petroleum product prices.

The decrease in fuel prices is expected to outweigh the impact of the Ghanaian Cedi depreciation, offering a silver lining to consumers grappling with economic pressures. This move may also contribute positively to easing transportation costs and reducing the overall burden on households and businesses across the country.

Stakeholders are hopeful that this anticipated decrease in fuel prices will translate into tangible benefits for the broader economy, fostering stability and resilience in the face of ongoing economic challenges.

