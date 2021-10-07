Ghana on verge of bumper maize harvest - Dr. Afriyie Akoto

He said compared to last year when the country experienced drought which adversely affected the maize crop, there was every indication that the country will have a major production of maize harvest this year.

“…and those who are peddling shortage of food would be exposed at the appropriate time very soon because we have seen that food prices have begun to tumble and by November, December they will be very very low. And the naysayers would disappear into the woods,” the minister said.

Dr Akoto made the observation on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, when he visited Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) farms in Ahanta in the Western region.

The visit formed part of the minister’s phase two agricultural tour in the region.

According to him, the impact of last year’s drought on maize production was still being felt by poultry farmers across the country.

Notwithstanding challenges including shortage of fertilisers confronting the PFJ, the minister was happy that the farmers have been able to surmount these problems and coupled with the fact that there have also been some good rainfall.

Dr Akoto also visited places including the West African Mills Company Limited (WAMCO), a cocoa processing company and GKV Investment Limited, a coconut processing company all in Takoradi,

He disclosed that the government has about 45% shares in WAMCO. However, he indicated that though WAMCO was closed down due to some reasons, it has managed to get back on its feet.