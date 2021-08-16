Ghanaians now prefer MoMo to cheques as it outstrips cheque transactions by ¢374.8bn

That of cheque transactions were ¢17.0 billion, ¢15.5 billion, ¢18.3 billion, ¢17.5 billion, ¢15.7 billion and ¢17.9 billion in January 2021, February 2021, March 2021, April 2021, May 2021 and June 2021 respectively. The month of March 2021 also recorded the highest value of cheque transaction of ¢18.3 billion.

The MoMo transaction was ¢232 billion in the first four months of this year and ¢389bn in the full year 2020.

Pulse Ghana