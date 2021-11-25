Government will tweak e-levy implementation – Dep. Finance Minister

Madam Osei Asare said this at the Deloitte Economic Dialogue webinar on the 2022 budget themed: ‘Digitalisation as a catalyst for economic recovery and growth’.

“I believe that some form of a position will be taken by the government in shaping the implementation strategy and announcement on the e-Levy.”

“This is a very good initiative by the government and I encourage everyone to engage the government and support us to implement this very good measure that will rake in close to about GHS 7 billion to help in the development agenda in terms of youth employment, development of road infrastructure and cybersecurity,” Classfmonline.com reported her as saying.

Also speaking at the same event was the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Ing. Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, who proposed that the government should rather “encourage a lot more of MSMEs to use digital forms of payments” instead of “taxing people who already pay direct taxes”.

“I say so because if we say we are exempting those who transact less than GHS 100 a day, we will still end up not achieving the objective of raking in the informal sector”, he explained.

Additionally, he said: “Our suggestion is that we leave out the merchant payments, let these people in the small-scale use the Universal QR code. Let’s encourage merchants who are currently using their individual mobile money accounts for transactions to sign up as merchants.”