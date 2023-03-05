List of African countries never visited by a sitting U.S. president

35 African Countries Never Visited by a U.S. President

Algeria Guinea-Bissau Angola Lesotho Burkina Faso Libya Burundi Madagascar Cabo Verde Malawi Cameroon Mali Chad Mauritania Comoros Mauritius Central African Republic Mozambique DRC Namibia Republic of the Congo Niger Sao Tome and Principe Cote d’Ivoire Djibouti Seychelles Equatorial Guinea Sierra Leone Eritrea South Sudan Eswatini (was Swaziland) Sudan Gabon Togo Gambia Zambia Guinea Zimbabwe

Each of these countries has its unique beauty, culture, and economy. While some are considered challenging places to visit, others are among the fastest-growing economies in Africa, with thriving business opportunities.

Algeria, for example, has a diversified economy based on oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and tourism. The country is known for its stunning landscapes, including the Sahara Desert and the Atlas Mountains.

Guinea-Bissau, on the other hand, is a small country located on the west coast of Africa, known for its pristine beaches and rich cultural heritage. The country has a growing tourism industry and a diverse economy that includes agriculture, fisheries, and forestry.

Lesotho, a small landlocked country within South Africa, is known for its stunning mountain landscapes and is a popular destination for adventure tourism. The country's economy primarily relies on agriculture, manufacturing, and mining.

Zimbabwe, with its rich history and diverse wildlife, is one of Africa's most popular tourist destinations. The country has a growing economy, with opportunities in agriculture, mining, and tourism.

Visiting these countries could not only strengthen diplomatic ties but also provide opportunities for American businesses looking to invest in Africa. As the U.S. government seeks to expand its engagement with Africa, visiting these uncharted territories could be a significant step in the right direction.

