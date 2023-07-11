Africa’s first woman in space Sara Sabry highlights Africa’s need for space exploration

On Tuesday, July 4, a panel discussion at the Africa50 Infra Forum and General Shareholders Meeting held in Togo's capital Lomé included the originator of the Deep Space Initiative.

Investors and decision-makers listened intently, frequently breaking into applause as Sara challenged their preconceptions during a TED Talks-style debate with Dr. Victor Oladokun, Senior Advisor on Communication and Stakeholder Engagement to the President of the African Development Bank. The discussion's subject was "A Different View: Africa's Future Reimagined."

She firmly believed that regional and international efforts should be stepped up to allow more Africans to engage in space exploration in order to progress the socioeconomic development of the continent.

"I don't think Space should be such an exclusive club. To be the first at something is to kick down the door for others to follow," Sabry said. “It is important for Africa to have a seat at the table and be involved in space exploration. The demographic in space must reflect that of people on Earth.”

When Sabry, then 29 years old, launched into space on the New Shepard rocket created by Blue Origin, an American aerospace firm established by Jeff Bezos of Amazon, she made history.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, spoke at the ceremony and called Sabry an inspiration. "As a young African scientist, you give hope that young people can be in space despite the odds. It is often said that women can do what men can do, but I can say that women can do better than men," Adesina said.

Sabry emphasized the need for Africans to undertake space exploration. "It is important for Africa to build its capacity in space technology and gain its own control,” she noted.

By upgrading technologies in weather forecasting, agriculture, navigation, banking, and online education, experts think satellite technology will significantly benefit the quickly rising African nations. Sabry also demanded that legislation preventing citizens from taking part in space exploration be reviewed.

