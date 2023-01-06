ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Based on recent statistics, business in Uganda is becoming very attractive to investors

Chinedu Okafor
Dry-foods in Uganda
Dry-foods in Uganda
  • Business performance in Uganda showed some improvements in the month of December. 
  • This is based on an increase in the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).
  • The survey was conducted by Stanbic Bank. 

A recent survey in Uganda indicates that business performance in the region showed improvements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The survey which was conducted by Stanbic Bank, and produced by S&P Global, measured the economic performance of Uganda via data collation from business executives and procurement managers.

The survey covers the duration of a month, this case being December and the data which is collated is done so under a number of parameters.

For the month of December, the survey showed that the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose by 2 points, when compared to the previous month. In November, Uganda’s PMI stood at 50.9, while in December, the country’s PMI rose to 52.

This survey has existed from 2016, and has since then surveyed numerous businesses in the private sectors. For December last year, the survey covered 400 private companies in the agriculture, industry, construction, wholesale and retail and service sectors.

The rise in PMI is due to the country’s growing demand for goods and services, which has been on a steady increase for the last 5 months.

According to the economist for Stanbic Bank, Ms Mulalo Madula, although businesses were not without some complications, business conditions in the country generally improved.

“Price pressures remain high, largely due to the continued pass-through of electricity, fuel, and raw materials costs,” She said.

“We may see some positive signs, such as easing supply chain tensions making us less anxious than we were a few months ago when concerns about energy prices peaked,” she added.

This increase in PMI shows the prospect for foreign investors to establish businesses in the East African country. Business managers within the country are confident that the business conditions in Uganda will encourage firms to increase planned investments and contribute to spending on newly produced goods and services.

Regardless, weaker external demand and lagged slowdown in domestic demand owing to monetary tightening pose downside risks.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

City fireworks have always burst spectacularly over the multi-coloured dome of the Kigali Convention Centre

7 fastest-growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to IMF

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

AFRICA

5 African countries whose 2023 economic growth were predicted by the World Bank

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Sudan breaks gold production record in 2022