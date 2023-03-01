ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

Botswana’s diamond trade is expected to depreciate due to reduced demand

Chinedu Okafor
Largest diamond found in Botswana
Largest diamond found in Botswana
  • Botswana’s finance ministry disclosed that the diamond trade in Botswana is set to fall back in 2023, due to reduced demand.
  • This is as opposed to 2022 when Botswana’s total mining production increased by 8.2%. 
  • Botswana anticipates that the production of diamonds would fall by 1% in 2023, and growth in the diamond trade will decrease to 7%.

An official from Botswana’s finance ministry stated on Wednesday that Botswana anticipates its mining sector's production to remain flat this year as the diamond business loses its luster as a result of a decline in consumer spending and reduced demand for diamond jewelry.

Recommended articles

In 2022, the total mining production increased by 8.2%. Although Botswana is the continent's biggest producer of diamonds, this year's improvements in copper and coal will not make up for the fall in this commodity.

About the majority of Botswana's diamonds are produced by Debswana, a joint venture between the government of Botswana and De Beers, a division of Anglo American Plc (AAL.L). In 2022, production increased by 8% to 24.1 million carats. Trading in diamonds increased 41% in the last year, with Botswana also benefiting from Western consumers avoiding Russian stones as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Botswana anticipates that the production of diamonds would fall by 1% in 2023 and that growth in the diamond trade will decrease to 7% from 41% in 2018.

Botswana’s finance ministry senior policy advisor, Keith Jefferis expressed the same sentiments in a statement to the American-based news agency, Reuters. He noted that the diamond trade would face a major setback during the year, due to a slowdown in consumer demand, particularly in the USA.

He stated, “We see the diamond sector having a bit of a tough year due to an expected slowdown in consumer demand particularly in the USA, because of pressure on real income and consumption.”

High demand for coal and anticipated increases in copper mine production will somewhat offset this. The Motheo copper mine, owned by Sandfire Resources (SFR.AX), is scheduled to begin operations this year, while the Kalahari Copperbelt's Khoemacau copper mine is ramping up production to reach its nominal capacity of 60,000 tonnes annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two active coal mines in Botswana—the state-owned Morupule and Minergy's (MIN.BT) Masama mine—saw record exports in 2017 and are now considering increasing output to keep up with the country's high demand for coal internationally.

According to forecasts from the finance ministry, the government anticipates mining royalties to decrease from 6.1 billion pula ($3.41 billion) last year to 4,5 billion pula ($3.41 billion) in 2023. The amount of dividends owed to the state would likewise decrease, from 15 billion to 11,3 billion pesos, in 2022.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eacop pipeline project

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

Ethiopia is among the least-connected countries in Africa, with only about 12 percent of people online, the International Telecommunications Union reported in 2015

The high cost of mobile data in Africa: Top 20 most expensive countries

Lagos traffic congestion

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

Kampala, Uganda

In the last four years, Uganda’s citizens have become richer