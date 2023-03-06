Flutterwave denies being hacked, assures customers of security measures

- Flutterwave, the African fintech unicorn has denied being hacked after reports emerged that hackers had stolen $4 million from Flutterwave accounts in Nigeria.
- The company stated that it identified an unusual trend of transactions on some users' profiles during a routine check of its transaction monitoring system.
- However, no user lost any funds, and Flutterwave's security measures addressed the issue before any harm could be done.
Flutterwave, a leading African fintech company, has denied reports that it was hacked and that hackers stole over $4 million from its accounts in Nigeria. In a statement released by the company, Flutterwave confirmed that no user lost any funds, and that its security measures were able to address the issue before any harm could be done to its users.