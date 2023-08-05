UN human rights exit Uganda weeks after visa ban restrictions were placed on Ugandan officials

- The Ugandan government has abruptly ended the mandate of the UN human rights mission, leading to the closure of the mission's operations in Kampala after 18 years of activity.
- The decision to terminate the UN human rights mission has raised concerns about the state of human rights in Uganda.
- The United Nations and the United States strongly condemned the legislation, leading to visa restrictions on Ugandan officials.
The Ugandan government has terminated the UN human rights mission's mandate, so it will shut down on Saturday after 18 years of operations in the capital city of Kampala. Sub-offices in northern Uganda's Gulu and Moroto have already been shut down.