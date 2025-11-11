Central Bank of Nepal approves LemFi partnership with Esewa for enhanced remittances

#Featuredpost

RightCard Payment Services Limited, trading as LemFi, is pleased to announce that Nepal Rastra Bank, the Central Bank of Nepal, has approved its partnership with Esewa, Nepal’s leading digital payment platform, to operate remittance services into Nepal.

The partnership enables LemFi to offer low-cost, reliable, and competitive international payment services to residents in North America and Europe (including the United Kingdom). This allows them to send money to Nepal and other countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

Remittances play a vital role in supporting the economy. This partnership with a trusted financial services provider demonstrates LemFi’s dedication to providing innovative services while complying with the Central Bank of Nepal's regulatory frameworks.

“We are honoured that our partnership, to better serve the Nepalese diaspora has received this approval” says Muhammad Daiyaan Alam, LemFi’s Head of South Asia Expansion & Growth “Nepal represents one of the most important remittance corridors in South Asia, and we welcome every opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to providing accessible and fair financial services for our customers as well as their beneficiaries”

Some key benefits of this approval:

Customers can rest assured of LemFi’s adherence to the set regulatory standards by the Central Bank of Nepal.

Customers will benefit from enhanced trust and reliability through Esewa’s established payment network.

Continued access to affordable money transfers at competitive exchange rates.

With over 2 million customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and Canada, LemFi will continue to demonstrate how cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships like this, and key acquisitions can deliver secure, reliable, and innovative financial services that are fair and accessible for immigrants worldwide.

For further information and updates, please visit www.lemfi.com or contact legal[at] lemfi.com .