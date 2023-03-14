Loretta Adom Tawiah: Senior Human Capital Consultant highlights several ways in which technology can advance gender equality within society

However, it also revealed gender gaps in access to and use of digital technology all around the world.

• According to the December 2021 UNICEF report on Advancing Girl's Education and Gender Equality through Digital Learning, "Globally, women are 7% less likely than men to own a mobile phone and 15% less likely to use mobile internet in low- and middle-income countries". This provides an opportunity to leverage on technology and education in order to reduce this inequality. The introduction of technology can be used to provide online learning opportunities, especially in areas where girls and women may not have easy access to schools or classroom education. This can help bridge the gender gap in education and ensure that girls and women have the same opportunities to learn as boys and men. Another way to advance equality is by encouraging entrepreneurship: Technology can be used to support women entrepreneurs by providing access to e-commerce platforms, financial services, and business support services. The e-commerce platforms provide a level ground for entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds, from different parts of the world to compete in and bring out innovative products irrespective of gender, race, etc. BezoMoney, (Co-founded by Diana Osei) is providing a digital savings platform for informal savings schemes.

BezoMoney helps women start and grow their own businesses, which can contribute to economic growth and further reduce gender inequality in the workforce. In the long run, the more we encourage, advocate, and provide the appropriate platforms (e.g support & funding programs) for our girls and women to become entrepreneurs, the better the advancement of gender equality.

• Technology can be used to provide health information on reproductive health, family planning, and maternal health to women in remote or underserved areas. This can help reduce maternal mortality, and promote gender equality in healthcare. A classic example is the collaboration with Savana Signatures, Salasan. Inc. and Mustimuhw Information Solutions, with support from Global Affairs Canada, implementing Technology for Maternal and Child Health (T4MCH). The collaboration has assisted in increasing Maternal and Child Health (MCH) services and provided utilization of health facilities via weekly short message service (SMS) in English or voice messages in local languages within the intervention areas. Partnerships and collaborations with similar institutions like the Grameen Foundation. Plan International (promoting digital literacy especially for girls through campaigns) would add more impetus to reducing gender inequality.

In a nutshell, technology can play a vital role in advancing gender equality within society. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the gender gap in access to and use of digital technology worldwide, presenting an opportunity to leverage technology to promote gender equality.

Through online learning opportunities, support for women entrepreneurs, and providing health information to women in remote areas, I believe technology can help bridge the gender gap in education, promote economic growth, and improve the health and well-being of women and girls. It is also important to continue encouraging partnerships and collaborations to advance gender equality and ensure that the benefits of technology are accessible to all, regardless of gender.

